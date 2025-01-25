ALOR SETAR: A recycling factory in Taman Ria Jaya, Sungai Petani, suffered 80 per cent destruction following a fire early this morning.

However, no casualties were reported.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Senior Operations Commander, Senior Fire Superintendent II Abdul Fataf Amdan (rpt: Fataf), said the department received a call regarding the fire at 2.35 am and firefighters arrived at the scene approximately eight minutes later.

“Initial estimates indicate about 80 per cent of the factory was destroyed. The extinguishing process utilised four hose lines and water jets from the fire engines’ tanks and the firefighting operation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said a statement regarding the factory will be issued soon as it had previously been raided by her department and is currently under prosecution.