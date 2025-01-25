KOTA BHARU: Thirteen heads of cattle weighing 8,450 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth RM126,750 were seized by the General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade in Kampung Bunohan, Tumpat, on Thursday.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made after PGA personnel detained an Isuzu lorry driven by a 38-year-old local man.

“Upon inspection at the back of the lorry, the cattle were found without valid documentation and are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Chabang Empat Police Station in Tumpat for further action.