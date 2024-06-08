Orang Asli urged to join TVET to acquire skills

GUA MUSANG: The younger generation in the Orang Asli community is urged to participate in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to hone and improve their skills, which in turn will open up wider career paths for them. their skills which in turn will open up wider career paths for them.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said it was also to ensure that they are on par, especially in education and economy, with the other ethnic communities.

“TVET is not only aimed at honing and improving skills but rather to raise the level of income and economy to be able to be out of the poverty line.

“TVET is not only for students but also for unemployed youths for them to learn various skills such as grooming, hair cutting, makeup artist and cooking,“ she told reporters at a programme with the Orang Asli community in Pos Pulat, which is about 30 metres via logging road from here, today.

Also present was Kelantan and Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) Deputy Director Roslina Bun.

Rubiah said JAKOA will always play a role and assist the Orang Asli community if they need help in the field of education.

“Orang Asli children who are keen to join the TVET programme can seek the assistance of JAKOA to ask for ideas and guidance. With the skills acquired they can improve their economy,” she said.