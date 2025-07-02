OVER 600 athletes from seven countries gathered for the prestigious Skate Malaysia competition at Sunway Pyramid from 25th to 29th June 2025.

Due to overwhelming interest in ice-skating as a competitive sport, Skate Malaysia extended from a 3-day competition to a 5-day competition with 1,700 programmes for individual, pair, and team events.

Young and seasoned athletes from 20-ice rinks competed for medallist titles. The line-up featured skaters from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and the USA.

Participants were evaluated on their knowledge and execution of manoeuvres, dance choreography, musical interpretation, and more; depending on the programme criteria.

Malaysian ice rinks took the top two spots; Sunway Pyramid Ice defended the 1st place title, followed by Blue Ice Skating Rink @ KL East Mall in second. Sub Zero Sukhumvit from Thailand placed third. Oasis Centre Arena and BX Rink from Indonesia, ranked in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Top 5 Best Performances included:

Cassius Leong, Sunway Pyramid Ice (Malaysia)

Chanice Low Xin Yu, Blue Ice Skating Rink, KL East Mall (Malaysia)

Elizabeth Kim Niang Huai, Blue Ice Skating Rink, KL East Mall (Malaysia)

Jenelle Sia Ee Xuenn, Sunway Pyramid Ice (Malaysia)

Maneejan Wilairat, Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club Mega Bangna (Thailand)