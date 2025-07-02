Indonesian man charged with trafficking 20kg of meth in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian labourer was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today with trafficking over 20 kilogrammes of methamphetamine last month.

Munzir Abdurrahman, 50, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Munzir was charged with trafficking 20,850 grammes (20.85 kilogrammes) of methamphetamine at the parking lot of a shopping mall in Taman Melawati here at 12.38 pm on 22 June.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 12 strokes if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

The court fixed 3 October for case mention to allow for the submission of the chemical report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Kirthana appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

On 25 June, the media reported that an Indonesian man was arrested at a shopping mall while walking with a canvas bag.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said an inspection of the bag revealed a black plastic package containing 20 plastic packets, each filled with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM80,000.