Over 10,000 websites blocked by MCMC since 2022

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10,423 websites have been blocked for violating laws from Jan 1, 2022 to Aug 1 this year, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said.

In a statement today, the MCMC said 95.7 per cent of the blocked websites fell into five main categories: online gambling (4,484 sites), pornography (3,271), copyright infringement (1,654), scams or illegal investments (316) and prostitution (249 sites).

“Over the past five years (since 2020), the highest number of website blocks for harmful online content was recorded in 2021 with 6,571 blocks. However, this number has shown a downward trend, with 2,127 blocks up to August 2024,” the MCMC said.

It said these blocks are carried out under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (AKM 1998),and other relevant laws enforced by agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Securities Commission.

In a broader context, website blocks also help curb other crimes such as human trafficking, child exploitation, the sale of banned substances like drugs and other organised crimes, the MCMC added.

To ensure these blocks remain effective and aligned with technological advancements, MCMC is committed to working closely with local service providers to enhance and strengthen preventive and protective measures, including Domain Name System (DNS) management.

“MCMC’s collaboration with service providers ensures a safer online environment, thereby safeguarding users across all levels,” it said, adding that these efforts also align with the 10 National Policy Objectives under AKM 1998, including ensuring information security, reliability and network integrity.

MCMC also said that these efforts require a whole-of-nation approach, involving all levels of society to avoid bypassing available protection mechanisms, which could negatively impact individuals and families, particularly teenagers and children.