Over 1.3 mln students accessed DELIMa - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 1.3 million students have actively accessed the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform for online learning, as of July 10.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said 401,619 teachers were also found to have accessed the DELIMa platform.

So far, he said, the Education Ministry (MOE) has 5.3 million DELIMa user IDs among teachers and students.

“The ministry has uploaded 788 primary and secondary school textbooks and, of that total, 580 books have been indexed to facilitate searches. The DELIMa platform also provides 12,762 educational videos for the use of teachers and students.

“The ministry also encourages the sharing of PdP (teaching and learning) videos and best practice videos as a result of the efforts and creativity of teachers through ‘Ruang Ilmu’ in DELIMa. There are also 6,570 digital materials contributed by 1,863 teachers,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong), who wanted to know about efforts to optimise the use of digital technology through the DELIMa portal by teachers and students and the ministry’s preparation to provide exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) technology through that portal.

Wong said AI technology has the potential to improve student understanding and provide learning experiences based on individual needs.

So far, 16 AI-related applications have been provided in the DELIMa platform and, of that total, nine AI apps, such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Bing AI and Conker AI, play a role in helping teachers plan their lessons.

“Through the DELIMa platform, teachers also use AI-related educational resources with strategic partners, namely with Microsoft (Microsoft Education AI Toolkit), with Google (Gemini AI Academy) and with Intel (Intel AI for Youth),” he said.

Wong said the ministry is also actively implementing online workshop activities and competitions related to the use of digital technology that integrates AI technology through its Student Digital Education Empowerment Programme.

Eight activities are lined up for this year, including the Imagine Cup Junior, Digital Storytelling Animation, and Minecraft Education Challenge, he said.