Over 300,000 affordable homes completed by June this year

IPOH: As of June 30 this year, a total of 346,417 affordable housing units have been completed, accounting for 69.3 per cent of the target of 500,000 units under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP).

Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib, said this achievement is due to the collaboration of federal housing agencies, state governments and private developers, with the PR1MA Malaysia Corporation (PR1MA) being the key contributor.

“To foster a prosperous, harmonious, and safe community with access to public facilities, the National Affordable Housing Policy aims to provide quality affordable homes nationwide by 2028.

“All stakeholders, including the federal government, state governments and property developers, must work together to ensure a balanced property market and promote affordable housing,” he said at the launch of the Giga PR1MA Homes event, which has been ongoing for two days since yesterday at Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

M Noor Azman added that PR1MA has 88 projects nationwide at various construction stages, totaling 54,137 units, of which 40,686 have been sold as of August 30 this year

“ In Perak, there are 15 PR1MA projects with 7,631 residential units and 679 units are ready for sale.

“The Giga PR1MA Homes campaign is one of the largest home ownership initiatives, offering 2,785 residential units, including 679 units in Perak,” he said.

He added that the campaign would increase public awareness of PR1MA projects and facilitate housing financing with special incentives, making PR1MA homes both affordable and appealing.