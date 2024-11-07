PETALING JAYA: Financial losses stemming from road accidents have amounted to over RM25 billion in 2023, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke told the Dewan Rakyat the amount indicated a jump from the previous year’s figures.

In a written reply, yesterday, Malaysia has estimated financial losses of nearly RM18 billion, equivalent to 2.2% in 2010, according to the statistics of deaths and serious injuries based on reports from the police.

“It increased to over RM25 billion in 2023,“ he was quoted as saying.

This was in response to Pang Hok Liong’s (PH-Labis) request for clarification regarding the losses estimated and effective measures to address the topic at hand.

Seeing this, the Transport Ministry (MoT) developed the Malaysian Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 (PKJRM 2022-2030), says Loke, adding the PJKRM targets a reduction of road accident fatalities by at least 50% by 2030.

Loke added the PJKRM is also in line with the goals of United Nations Resolution 74/299.

Furthermore, the MoT and Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) are researching the implementation of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) based development.

TOD aims to promote the use of public transportation, while intending to reduce the dependence on private vehicles to meet individual needs for mobility.

Loke explained that the inter-ministerial collaboration could help lower the risk of road accidents indirectly.

