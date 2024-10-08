Pagoh fire victim buried beside mother

MUAR: The body of the girl who perished in a house fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh yesterday was buried today beside her mother’s grave.

Her father Nor Hasyim Mohd Taher, 43, said Noradriana was buried at the Kampung Paya Redan Muslim cemetery next to the grave of her mother Nurul Armizah Mohamed Nor, who died four years ago due to cancer.

“As for the remains of my parents-in-law, who also perished in the fire, they can only be claimed after the DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) tests are completed.

“There is a possibility that their bodies can be claimed today after blood samples were taken from close family members,” he told reporters after the burial.

In the incident around 1.30 am, Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, and Noradriana, 11, were killed in the fire, while another victim, Norazima Mohd Radhi, 14, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here.