Let hotels embrace durian, says minister – but not everyone agrees

LOVE it or loathe it, durian holds a special place in the hearts (and taste buds) of many Malaysians, so much so that the Agriculture and Food Security Minister is calling for more hotels to embrace the king of fruits.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has encouraged more hotels in Malaysia to embrace the country’s “king of fruits” by allowing guests to enjoy durian on-site in a controlled environment.

Speaking at the World Durian Championship 2025 on July 11 (Friday), he had said such efforts would not only promote local agriculture but also celebrate Malaysia’s cultural identity and suggested hotels consider designated zones or rooms for durian consumption, similar to how smoking is managed.

But the proposal has sparked mixed reactions online.

User @katabana02 on Reddit bluntly rejected the idea: “No. Not everyone likes the smell of durian. I don’t want my next customer complaining about the smell after the last tenant left. Build your own durian-friendly hotel.”

User @Potatonized agreed on the need for consideration, despite being a durian fan: “I love durian. But I’m also a realist. The smell is unbearable for some — vomit-inducing even. If we don’t let people smoke near non-smokers, the same should apply to durians.”

However, user @sirgentleguy pointed out that many had overlooked the phrase “regulated setting” in the minister’s speech.

“If we can go to durian sanctuaries, eat durians, and return to our hotels smelling like it, why not create a dedicated room inside hotels to enjoy it? Guests could then enjoy durian in a private, controlled setting.”

Still, concerns about lingering odours remain.

“I love durian (I spent RM400+ last month!) but the smell afterwards is terrible,” said @doomed151. “It lingers for hours despite opening all the windows and fans.”

Whether the proposal takes off will depend on how willing hotels are to strike a balance, offering a unique local experience for durian lovers, while still maintaining comfort for guests who may not share the same enthusiasm for the fruit’s strong smell.