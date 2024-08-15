Pagoh fire victims’ identities confirmed, funeral expected tomorrow

MUAR: Police have confirmed receiving DNA test reports of two victims who were burnt to death in a house fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh last Friday.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the DNA report received today from the Johor Chemistry Department confirmed that the victims are Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, and his wife Ara Abd Hamid, 76.

“The DNA results have been obtained, and the victims’ family can claim both bodies for burial,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the victims’ son, Mahat Mohamed Nor, 44, informed that the bodies are expected to be buried on Friday morning.

He said that the burial will take place at the Paya Redan Muslim Cemetery, Pagoh, which is also the location where his niece, Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, another victim of the fire, was buried last Saturday.