A trip to IKEA isn’t complete without a hearty plate of meatballs from the food court. And if you’ve ever dined there, you’ll know there’s a simple rule: return your tray and used dishes to the designated area after eating.

Unfortunately, in Malaysia, it’s still quite common to see tables left cluttered with dirty plates—abandoned for the staff to clean up.

Recently, a Malaysian man shared his frustration on social media after witnessing a situation where a family had to clean up a table full of dirty dishes left behind by previous diners.

In a Threads post, @bygybc wrote that he had gone to IKEA for a meal when he noticed a family shaking their heads at the mess left on the table.

“Went to IKEA yesterday to eat, and saw a family shaking their heads at a table full of dirty dishes and cups left behind. Now they had to clean up someone else’s mess.”

He also attached a photo of tables left with dirty dishes and along with a photo of a large sign hanging from the ceiling in IKEA that clearly read: “Leave your tray here please.”

Disappointed, @bygybc pointed out that not every restaurant operates like a “mamak” eatery, where staff are expected to clear the table for you.

“It’s sad that some so-called ‘citizens of a developed nation’ are still too lazy to read. Not every place is like a mamak restaurant where the staff will clear everything for you after you eat. If you act like this at IKEA in Sweden, you’d definitely get scolded.

“Please, let’s change this behaviour. It’s really not that hard.”

His post quickly sparked discussion, with many echoing his sentiments.

@by.anilsah commented, “It’s embarrassing to see people leave their plates, tissues, and food scraps all over the table after eating. Don’t they feel anything about leaving such a mess behind?”

@justcreatebyyan also shared a personal experience: “Last week at the same place, after eating, I gathered the plates and cups and asked my child to place them at the usual spot. Someone at the table in front of us (not sure if I should call him old or not) gave a sarcastic smile and said, ‘All that’s left is to wipe the table.’ I smiled back—and yes, I did wipe the table with a wet tissue, then dried it off with a dry one! Honestly, it seems like even trying to keep things clean is a problem these days.”

However, not everyone agreed. Some argued that since they were paying a service charge, clearing their own plates shouldn’t be necessary.

@prelovedbabystore questioned, “There’s a service charge, yet we still have to clear our own plates. The cost of the food already covers the workers’ salaries, so what exactly is the service charge for?”