ALOR SETAR: Police have confirmed the arrest of a male teacher from a private school near here, who is suspected of sexually harassing several students.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the 34-year-old suspect was detained at 4.45 pm last Saturday.

“Police have received two reports of sexual harassment involving the suspect, lodged by two victims aged 15 and 25, at the Alor Setar police station.

“The first report, received on April 18, was lodged by a former student who claimed the teacher had sent her obscene messages and invited her to engage in sexual acts.

“The victim came forward after learning that the teacher had allegedly behaved similarly towards other students,“ she said in a statement today.

Siti Nor Salawati said the second police report was lodged on April 19 by another victim, who claimed she had received obscene messages and was asked to send nude photos and engage in sexual acts with the same teacher.

She said the suspect has been remanded for four days, until Wednesday, to assist with the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 15(a)/11 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Previously, Bernama reported that police had detained a male teacher from a private secondary school near here following allegations of sexual harassment involving several female students.