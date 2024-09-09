Pahang customs seizes contraband cigarettes, lorry worth over RM1.5 mln

BENTONG: The Pahang Customs Department seized various brands of contraband cigarettes, along with a lorry, with a total estimated value exceeding RM1.5 million, during a raid on a shop at the Tanjung Minyak Perdana Industrial Park in Melaka Tengah, Melaka.

Pahang Customs director Mohd Asri Seman said that the raid, which took place at around 10.30 pm on Aug 27, was conducted by the Bentong Customs branch, following intelligence received.

“During the inspection, we discovered cigarettes of various types and brands which were suspected of not complying with customs regulations, along with a lorry filled with cigarettes which did not meet the required criteria.

“The seizure, which included 1,812,000 cigarette sticks, is valued at RM157,440, with unpaid duties and taxes amounting to RM1,211,664,” he said, at a press conference at the department’s enforcement branch office, today.

Mohd Asri added that the total value of the seized items, including the three-tonne lorry and the cigarettes, is estimated at RM1,519,104.

Mohd Asri said that the cigarettes were believed to have originated from several countries, and were smuggled by sea through the Straits of Melaka.

“No arrests have been made, and we are still investigating the shop owner and the lorry to identify the mastermind behind this illegal cigarette distribution syndicate,” he said.

“However, we suspect that the shop was used to store contraband, and the lorry was likely used to transport the goods during peak hours, to avoid detection,” he added.

He noted that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.