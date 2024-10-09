Pahang gets 40 federal projects worth RM5.9 billion

KUANTAN: The federal government, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), has approved 40 projects in Pahang costing over RM5.9 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the Pahang Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) is handling 25 projects, comprising 13 extension projects and 12 new projects involving an allocation of over RM4.1 billion.

He said the new projects kicked off this year and involved work such as flood mitigation, drainage system upgrade, and coastal conservation, which will be completed in stages.

“It includes the flood mitigation project in Sungai Lembing (Kuantan) costing RM126 million, which began this year and is expected to be completed either in December 2026 or early 2027,“ he told reporters.

He was met here today after PETRA, through JPS, handed over three completed projects to the Pahang government.

The ceremony was attended by Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

The completed projects involved an allocation of over RM155 million, including for flood mitigation and river upgrade works in Cameron Highlands and Kuantan districts.

On the Bertam Valley-Sungai Ringlet Flood Mitigation Project, Cameron Highlands, he said one of the project’s scopes of work is to increase the river’s capacity by upgrading a 1.1 km stretch of Sungai Ringlet and six bridges.

He said Package 1 of the Sungai Kuantan Integrated River Basin Development Project comprised a project to upgrade Sungai Belat and build flood prevention structures. This includes the construction of bunds for 14.4 km and the deepening of Sungai Belat along a 14 km distance.

In addition, the works to prevent erosion in Pantai Sepat, Kuantan, involve beach nourishment work (beach replenishment) in conserving coastal areas affected by erosion and reducing the effects of erosion in coastal areas along a 1.2 km stretch.