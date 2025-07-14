US senators push ‘sledgehammer’ sanctions bill against Russia for Trump

WASHINGTON: US senators are advancing a bipartisan bill designed to give President Donald Trump sweeping sanctions powers against Russia, described as a “sledgehammer” to pressure Moscow.

The move comes as US-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg prepares for a visit to Kyiv, with Trump promising a major statement on Russia.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed strong Senate support for the bill, which would empower Trump to impose severe economic measures, including 500% tariffs on nations aiding Russia.

“This allows the president to go after Putin’s economy and those propping up his war machine,“ Graham told CBS News.

Trump, who has grown increasingly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinted he may back the sanctions after months of restraint.

“I’m looking at it very strongly,“ Trump said during a cabinet meeting, though he stopped short of confirming he would enforce the measures.

The proposed sanctions could extend to major economies like China, India, and Brazil if they continue trading with Russia.

Graham emphasized the bill’s potential to force an end to the Ukraine conflict, calling it “leverage to bring peace closer.”

Ukrainian leaders also welcomed the proposal, stating it could strengthen diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, discussions continue on unlocking frozen Russian assets worth billions for Ukraine’s use.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal stressed the urgency, saying, “The $5 billion the US holds should be accessed now.” - AFP