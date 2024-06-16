Pahang KPDN issues 16 notices under Ops kesan 2.0

KUANTAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Pahang issued 16 notices to traders registered under the Diesel Subsidy Control System (SKDS) during Ops Kesan 2.0 which began on June 10.

Its director Jezlily Jamaluddin said the Goods Information Verification Notice (NPMB) was issued as a result of inspections carried out on 56 business companies under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“During the implementation of Ops Kesan 2.0, Pahang KPDN received a total of four complaints related to the increase in the price of goods and services.

“All complaints have been investigated and the companies or business were given notices to submit more information regarding the increase in the price of goods and services,“ she said in a statement today.

In the meantime, she said the Pahang KPDN has also mobilised 166 enforcement officers and 75 price monitoring officers to carry out inspection and monitoring on the supply and prices of consumer goods throughout the state ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

She said a total of 3,448 premises were inspected throughout June, including wholesalers, retailers, wet markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets which were the focus of the public in obtaining food supplies.

“From the inspection, a total of 33 cases were investigated under the act by KPDN. Pahang KPDN welcomes consumers to be the eyes and ears of the ministry and report any wrongdoing and suspicious activities of traders through the various complaint channels provided,“ she said.