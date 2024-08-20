Pahang poised to become Malaysia’s first comprehensive maritime hub

KUANTAN: Pahang is set to become the first state in Malaysia with a comprehensive maritime industry facility through the development of the Kuantan Maritime Hub (KMH) in Gebeng, scheduled for completion by 2034.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the RM2.1 billion project which will be a central hub for maritime activities, supporting a range of trade and industrial operations, is expected to make a significant impact on both the local and national economy.

He emphasised that KMH is more than just a development project as it represents a milestone in progress and future potential, aimed at attracting investors to build factories and related industrial facilities. The hub is projected to generate 17,000 new job opportunities once it begins operations.

“This maritime-focused initiative will feature a world-class shipyard and we anticipate substantial growth in opportunities for industry players involved in this sector,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the KMH in Mukim Sungai Karang, Gebeng here today.

He added that KMH will establish a robust ecosystem, positioning Pahang as a leading player in the national maritime industry and a long-term high-impact industrial centre.

Wan Rosdy noted that the KMH is another high-impact project in Pahang, alongside the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the Kuantan International Airport.

He expressed confidence that once completed, these projects will significantly advance Pahang, potentially making it one of the most developed states in Malaysia.

“The KMH project aligns with the state government’s vision to attract local investors and drive the growth of high-impact industries using cutting-edge technologies.

“I guarantee the state government’s full cooperation in ensuring the project’s success, supported by our political stability. I am confident that Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd will deliver this project smoothly and successfully,” he said.

The 202.34-hectare project will include a world-class shipbuilding and maintenance centre, a specialised construction centre for the oil and gas industry, a technical training hub, a maritime industry centre and mixed-use property development.