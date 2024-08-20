Police confirm shooting incident occurred in Bandar Sunway this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that a shooting incident occurred in Bandar Sunway near here this afternoon.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said when contacted by Bernama that further details on the incident will be issued by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan soon.

It is believed that a foreigner, believed to be a criminal, was shot dead during the incident.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief said when contacted by Bernama that a criminal suspected of involvement in several robberies was shot dead in the PJS area, Petaling Jaya near here this evening.

He added that the incident occurred at about 7 pm and involved a Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation team.

“The man, believed to be a foreigner from Africa, was suspected of being involved in several robbery cases,” he said.