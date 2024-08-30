Pahang Police looking for person misusing ‘Datuk’ title

KUANTAN: The police are tracking down an associate member of an organisation who is allegedly involved in using fraudulently a ‘Datuk’ title purportedly linked to Pahang.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the organisation had lodged a report on the matter, claiming the individual was misusing the ‘Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP)’ which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

“We have seized several documents and are tracking down the suspect. Anyone fraudulently using any award of the state can be charged under Section 3(1)(a) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017,” he said.

Yahaya said offenders can face a fine of between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or a jail term of not less than a year and not more than five years, or both.