Pahang police receive 28 reports against Muhyiddin

KUANTAN: The Pahang police have received 28 reports lodged against Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who allegedly touched on 3R (race, religion, royalty) while campaigning for the Nenggiri state by-election.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the investigation will be carried out by the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department.

“So far, we have received 28 reports lodged in all Pahang districts,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A speech by the former prime minister allegedly touching the sovereignty of Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong had gone viral recently.

UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also expressed his disappointment over Muhyiddin’s speech in a Facebook post yesterday and urged the authorities to act against the Pagoh MP.