Pahang Sultan hopes Pulau Tioman can become model island

TIOMAN: In line with the announcement of Pulau Tioman as a Green Energy Island, the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed hope of making it a model island in terms of nature conservation and carbon emission reduction.

To realise that, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged the administrators to draft a form of method or formula that could help preserve the environmental conditions on the resort island.

“I hope all forms of structural constructions on the island will be monitored properly by the government and local authorities... take the time needed to make decisions by prioritising the environment.

“I also do not want to see the problem of pollution due to excessive cars and motorcycles on this island. If possible, have a method that can control air pollution,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said when officiating the ‘Malaysia Book of Records: The First LRT Coach Reef in Malaysia’ here today.

His Royal Highness also hopes that the residents of Pulau Tioman can maintain the cleanliness of rivers and ensure the surrounding areas of their homes are well kept.

“I see that some houses are dilapidated and not occupied while there’s rubbish piling up that needs to be disposed of to avoid them becoming breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquitoes and resulting in the spreading of diseases.

“Hopefully, all these efforts can be implemented soon since, although it does look challenging due to the island’s distant location and the monsoon factor,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.