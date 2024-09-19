Pahang Sultan presents house keys to 30 recipients of Ru’RASA IN Bera, Bentong

BERA: Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today presented house keys to 30 recipients of the Rumah Rakyat Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ru’RASA) in Bera and Bentong districts.

Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed that the Ru’RASA project, a collaboration with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is particularly meaningful to him and he closely follows the project’s progress and personally participates in the house key presentation ceremonies.

“Since the project began, I have received periodic updates and have personally attended some ceremonies to present the house keys. Witnessing the joy of the recipients is deeply fulfilling,” His Royal Highness said during the Ru’RASA house keys presentation ceremony in Kampung Paya Serai.

Accompanying Al-Sultan Abdullah was his son, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

Also present were former Prime Minister and Bera Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also took the opportunity to visit the recipients’ homes and spent time meeting with the residents.

The Sultan of Pahang also expressed his gratitude for the support of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, in providing housing for the people of Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the recipients to take good care of their new homes and refrain from selling them for profit.

“My hope is that the recipients will maintain their homes well, passing them down to their children and grandchildren. I urge them to dismiss any thoughts of selling or renting out the property. My wish is for them to live comfortably here,” he said.

He also encouraged the people of Pahang, particularly in rural areas, to live in harmony and respect each other.

“Focus on your work and support your families through your efforts. Avoid getting caught up in political matters and strive to be diligent in your work,” Al-Sultan Abdullah advised.