Pahang Sultan, Tengku Ampuan grace Kuantan festival 188

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Kuantan 188 Festival which took place at the Kuantan 188 here tonight.

His Majesty’s arrival at the second highest tower in Malaysia at 9pm was greeted by his son, Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and other royals.

Also present were Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd group president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Omar Naresh Mohan and Kuantan 188 managing director Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

The event, held in conjunction with the birthdays of Al-Sultan Abdullah on July 30 and Tunku Azizah (Aug 5), was enlivened with the cake cutting ceremony, in addition to a fireworks display.

Performers at the event, which is into its third year, included Melly Goeslaw, Jamal Abdillah, Black Hanifah and De Fam.

However, it was Al-Sultan Abdullah also stole the show when he agreed to perform a duet with Jamal Abdillah on ‘Gadis Melayu’.

The three-day Kuantan 188 festival, which began yesterday, was organised by the Royal Pahang F3000 Powerboat Championship. Also held were the K188 Fun Race and K188 Cars and Coffee exhibition featuring 110 antique cars.