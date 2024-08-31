Pahang to blacklist developers who fail to complete projects on time

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will blacklist developers who fail to complete projects in the state after three extensions of time (EOT) have been granted, said state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob.

He said the developers would also be reported to the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) for further action, adding that the state government views this matter seriously.

“Various mechanisms are used to ensure that projects are executed according to schedule, such as Project Monitoring Committee meetings, frequent site visits, and other measures.

“The state government, through the 2023 allocation, has approved RM319.5 million to fund 211 development projects in Pahang. Only four projects are behind schedule, while the rest are at various stages of implementation and are progressing according to the set timeline,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zulkifli said that for this year, RM374.9 million has been allocated for 249 projects across the state, involving 10 implementing agencies, adding that as of July 31, only five are behind schedule.

“These projects are closely monitored by the Pahang State Development Office through the State Development Action Council, State Development Action Committee and District Development Action Committee,” he added.