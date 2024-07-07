PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) has assessed the Psychometric Assessment and Assessment of Physical Activity Co-curriculum (PAJSK) marks once more of recent SPM candidates who were graded with zero scores.

MOE stated that the data that was already re-evaluated would be submitted to the Central University Admission Unit (UPU) for offers to further studies and coordination, depending on the students’ qualifications and course availability, the New Straits Times reported.

PAJSK scores are considered along with SPM candidates’ exam results when submitting their application through UPU.

The grading has reportedly resulted in SPM graduates going through “application failure”, as quoted, to further their studies in their preferred universities.

“The ministry is conducting a detailed investigation into the arising issue and implementing intervention measures to ensure that the issue is promptly resolved and does not recur in the future,“ the ministry was quoted as saying.

Prior to this, a Pahang school student’s parent alleged that her child was unable to secure their first choice of university during the UPU application, which was due to the student’s PAJSK scores, according to an investigation conducted.

Thus, the student and their peers from the same school that was previously declared one of the “top-performing” schools, failed to get their first choice of university during the UPU applications.

