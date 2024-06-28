159,027 SPM leavers offered places to further studies in IPTA

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 159,027 students who completed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in 2023 have been offered places to further their studies at public institutions of higher education (IPTA).

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) said that of the total, 83,667 had been offered places at public universities (UA); 43,531 at polytechnics; 26,474 at community colleges (KK); and 5,355 at public skills training Institutions (ILKA).

The ministry said in a statement today that it received 214,173 eligible applications this year from students who had completed the SPM to further their studies via UPUOnline®.

It added that 16,593 students were also offered places under the special pathway offer, namely 15,082 for category B40, 425 persons with disabilities, 732 athletes and 354 Orang Asli.

“In addition, 31 candidates from institutions under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) have received offers. Overall, a total of 504 study programmes have been offered for this session, namely 104 Certificate programmes, 53 (Foundation), 346 (Diploma) and one (Bachelor’s Degree),” it added.

The KPT said that admission of students to these institutions is based on the principle of meritocracy by ranking all eligible candidates from the highest to the lowest merit scores.

It added that unsuccessful students can submit their appeals at UPUOnline® within 10 days from June 28 until July 7 at 5 pm.