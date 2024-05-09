Palestinians receive quality treatment at Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestinian patients are receiving excellent medical treatment that meets the standards set by the Ministry of Health at Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital (HAT).

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Health Services Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh said a total of 60 healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, and medical assistants, are on duty around the clock to ensure that Palestinians at the hospital receive the best possible care and help them recover from their injuries.

Out of the 41 Palestinians injured and receiving treatment at the hospital, 11 cases required orthopaedic surgery, including four that involved collaboration with specialist doctors from Selayang Hospital and the University of Malaya Medical Centre, as well as advisory services in the field of nephrology from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Dr Zulkeffeli said the team successfully performed an orbital implant surgery on a young child who had lost family members and is now waiting for an artificial eye fitting.

“There are also two patients who need corrective surgery for cleft lips and palates, and two others who require prosthetic legs,“ he said during a special media visit to the hospital recently.

Also present were Commander of the Palestinian Medical Mission Brig Gen Dr Mohd Mansor Sharif and Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital headquarters principal matron Nursyida Jamaludin.

Dr Zulkeffeli further explained that the division made early preparations before receiving the Palestinian patients to ensure that the necessary types of treatment, the appointment of specialists, and collaboration with other medical centres were ready in advance.

“The reconnaissance team, which included specialist doctors from the MAF who were sent ahead to Palestine, was instrumental in ensuring the accuracy of the medical reports for the patients who were brought here.

“The initial medical reports we received were in Arabic and had to be translated into English and then into Malay. There were some details lost in translation, and the team made sure that the reported diagnoses were accurate,“ he said.

Besides focusing on treating the injuries sustained by the Palestinian patients, he said the hospital also offers counselling services to address the psychological needs of the patients.

Dr Zulkeffeli added that they strive to provide a comfortable environment so that the patients can adjust well during their stay at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital.

They have also enlisted the help of the Palestinian Embassy staff to facilitate communication between the patients and doctors.

On Aug 16, 41 Palestinian patients along with 86 of their family members, arrived at Subang Air Base near here from Al Maza Air Base, Egypt.

Meanwhile, Nursyida said healthcare staff attending to the Palestinian patients employ various methods to communicate and gain their trust.

She said they used language translation apps such as Google Translate, sign language, and facial expressions to check on their well-being and ask if they had taken their medication.

Nursyida explained that many of the Palestinian patients had endured long periods of warfare before being brought to Malaysia, which has made it difficult for them to trust strangers and they have limited understanding of English.

“At first, they were very concerned about their safety, especially their children. Initially, the mothers would not leave their children alone in the ward, but now they feel comfortable enough to do so if they need to attend to tasks like washing clothes or handling matters at the transit house.

“After three weeks, we’ve become like family here, and they understand that the people of Malaysia are sincerely trying to help,“ she said.