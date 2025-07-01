Trump withdraws lawsuit over inaccurate Iowa election poll

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has withdrawn a lawsuit concerning an Iowa poll that inaccurately predicted his defeat in the state during the 2024 election. Trump’s legal team formally notified a federal court in Iowa that the case against pollster Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register, and its parent company, Gannett, would no longer proceed. No explanation was provided for the decision.

The lawsuit originated from a pre-election poll indicating Trump trailing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris by three points in Iowa, a state he had comfortably won in previous elections. The final results saw Trump securing a 13-point victory, undermining the credibility of the poll.

In his initial filing, Trump accused Selzer and the defendants of “brazen election interference,“ dismissing the survey as “a piece of political theater” and “work of fantasy.” The legal action drew criticism from press freedom advocates, who viewed it as a challenge to First Amendment protections.

The withdrawal follows a recent settlement between Trump and ABC News, where the network agreed to pay $16 million—$15 million for a future presidential museum and $1 million in legal fees—over defamation claims tied to coverage of sexual assault allegations. Legal experts questioned the settlement, suggesting ABC News could have won in court.

Trump has long targeted media outlets, labeling them “corrupt” and “the enemy of the people,“ reinforcing his combative stance toward press criticism.