Papar’s Kg Mandikot residents urged to utilise free internet to boost economy, tourism

PAPAR: Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil has urged the residents of Kampung Mondikot here to fully utilise the high-speed internet provided for free to boost the local economy, including promoting the village as an attractive tourist destination.

He noted that the picturesque and serene environment of Kampung Mondikot, along with newly-built road infrastructure, has the potential to attract tourists from both domestic and international markets.

“This will help stimulate the local economy,” he told reporters after visiting the proof-of-concept (POC) Starlink project in Kampung Mondikot today.

Also present were Sabah Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif; Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim; and Ministry of Communications Secretary-General, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

To introduce the village to the wider public, Fahmi suggested that relevant parties, especially Juil, collaborate with Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In addition, Fahmi highlighted the potential role of social media influencers in promoting tourism in the area by providing informative content that can be shared on social media platforms.

On the Starlink satellite unit in the village, Fahmi said that the internet link was installed by MCMC and REDtone in June, offering speeds of up to 250Mbps, with coverage extending around 150 metres from the installation site whereby the service is available to the villagers at all times.

He noted that there was significant progress and positive changes in internet access there since the POC was implemented and expressed hope for more innovations to be achieved and leveraged through internet technologies like Starlink.

“The Starlink POC in Kampung Mondikot is the first with three access points, allowing more people to access the internet.

“In total, 10 Starlink satellite units have been installed in Sabah so far,” he added.