Part-time worker freed on charge of improper use of network facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: A part-time worker was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here today of improper use of the network facilities by making an offensive communication on his Facebook three years ago.

Judge Datuk M.M. Edwin Paramjothy ordered Wan Mohd Aman Wan Mohd Ishak, 43, to be freed after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution case.

On July 2, 2021, Wan Mohd Aman was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of an offensive communication to offend others regarding the Emergency Proclamation on his Facebook under the profile name ‘Aman Muhammad’ at 10.59 am on Jan 12, 2021.

The link was read at the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division office, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), 27th Floor, Menara KPJ, here at 4.12 pm, on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and shall also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah while Wan Mohd Aman was represented by lawyer Mohd Yusoff Yakob.

A total of five prosecution witnesses testified at the trial of the case which began on Jan 4, 2022.