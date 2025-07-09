Trump and Netanyahu meet as Gaza ceasefire talks show progress

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump held a second meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two days, focusing on Gaza ceasefire negotiations. The discussions followed a private dinner at the White House on Monday, with Netanyahu later delaying a Senate meeting to continue talks with Trump.

Netanyahu, during his US visit, emphasized Israel’s ongoing military objectives in Gaza. “We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’ military and government capabilities,“ he told reporters after meeting House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, noted significant progress in ceasefire talks. “We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we’ll have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire. Ten live hostages will be released. Nine deceased will be released,“ Witkoff said.

The conflict began after Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israeli figures indicate around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed alive. Gaza’s health ministry reports over 57,000 Palestinian deaths, while UN estimates warn of famine risks for nearly half a million displaced civilians.

Trump has consistently backed Netanyahu, even commenting on Israel’s domestic legal proceedings against the prime minister, who faces corruption charges he denies. Netanyahu praised Trump, calling US-Israel relations the strongest in history. - REUTERS