Over 160 missing after deadly Texas floods as search continues

HUNT, UNITED STATES: More than 160 people remain missing four days after catastrophic floods devastated parts of Texas, with the death toll now at 109. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the rising number of unaccounted individuals, warning that the figure could increase as search efforts continue.

Kerr County, located in the flood-prone region known as “Flash Flood Alley,“ suffered the worst impact, recording at least 94 fatalities. Among the victims were 27 girls and counselors from a summer camp along the Guadalupe River, which overflowed early Friday. Five campers, one counselor, and another unrelated child are still missing.

Rescue operations remain challenging due to debris and persistent floodwaters. Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens described the conditions as “extremely treacherous,“ with teams relying on helicopters, drones, and search dogs.

In Hunt, the disaster’s epicenter, recovery workers combed through mud and wreckage. Javier Torres, 24, searched for his grandmother after finding his grandfather’s remains, along with two children’s bodies.

President Donald Trump, set to visit Texas on Friday, praised the emergency response but faced scrutiny over funding cuts that may have weakened flood warnings. Climate experts linked the disaster to extreme drought and staffing shortages at the National Weather Service. - AFP