Parties, leaders must avoid infighting, pursue solutions to implement MA63 - Ewon

PENAMPANG: All parties, especially leaders, should not quarrel among themselves or find fault against each other, but instead focus on solutions to implement what is contained in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) correctly.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick said each party has different ways and methods to find solutions but the goal remains the same, which is to provide the best for the people of Sabah.

Therefore, he said, every party, especially the parties that are championing the cause to realise what is contained in MA63, must complement each other in the same struggle, and this is UPKO’s stance in facing related matters in the implementation of MA63.

“Don’t try to find out who and where it went wrong, instead we continue to be determined to find a solution. Let us not fight, but instead strengthen the union to get our rights because the constitutional rights do not just belong to any party, but the people of Sabah.

“We will also continue to work with the Sabah government and continue to support other organisations that want to bring this matter to the forefront,“ he said in his Presidential Policy Speech at the UPKO National Convention 2024 here today.

Also present were Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Christina Liew, UPKO honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, and Sabah PKR state leadership council (MPN) chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

Ewon said as of May 28, 10 of the 29 basic matters or demands related to MA63 had been successfully resolved, while four are pending but have a policy decision, nine are others are pending but under discussion, and five are on agree-to-disagree status.

“Meanwhile, another matter related to the review of the special grant for Sabah has had an interim solution,“ said Ewon who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Meanwhile, Ewon said in the fight to realise MA63, the party must also be firm in its stance of rejecting any foreign propaganda that wants to claim Sabah as it belongs to Malaysia because Sabah is sovereign with Malaysia.

“Let us appreciate the commitment and firmness of Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and his fellow leaders of the MADANI Government in responding firmly when someone tries to threaten our country’s sovereignty in Sabah. Our party should be proud to be in the leadership of the country to fight until it succeeds in the Sulu claim,“ he said.

At the same time, he also stressed to UPKO members to continue to ensure that their houses, land ownership and economic enterprises are free of illegal immigrants and not to collude with the group.

“Do not rent out houses and premises to them. Prevent before destitution, report to fight. This is a fundamental effort where we can be part of the solution so that we can continue to defend our sovereignty and independence,” he said.