Pasir Gudang Hospital to open in April 2025, ahead of schedule

JOHOR BAHRU: Pasir Gudang Hospital, which is under construction, is expected to be fully operational in April next year, earlier than scheduled, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the hospital’s construction has achieved 83.55 per cent physical progress, compared to 72.50 per cent under the original schedule.

“This project is slated to be completed in May 2025, but it will be completed in March, which is two months earlier.

“According to Johor Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut@Ahmad, when it is completed in March, it is expected to be operational a month later,” Ahmad said at a press conference after visiting the site of the hospital project here today.

Besides Mohtar, Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament Hassan Abdul Karim and Johor Jaya state assemblyman Liow Chai Tung were also present.

Ahmad said among the factors contributing to the speedy implementation is the use of Building Information Modelling and Industrialised Building System technology in the aspects of planning and implementation.

“Another contributing factor is the high level of commitment and synergy shown by the contractor team and the project team,” he said.

He said the RM375.7 million project involves six work scopes, including building a specialist standard hospital, class G quarters and nurses dormitory.

According to him, hospital on a 51-acre plot in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai will be equipped with 304 beds, 14 specialist services, eight operating rooms, 65 consultation rooms for outpatient treatment, a mortuary, a drive-thru pharmacy and more than 1,000 parking bays.

Ahmad said the hospital, which is 19 km from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and 12 km from the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), can reduce patient congestion at the two government hospitals.