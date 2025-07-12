ASEAN urged to boost integration amid global uncertainty by Vivian Balakrishnan

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN must intensify efforts to strengthen regional integration in response to geopolitical instability and external economic pressures, said Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Speaking on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), he emphasised the need to eliminate trade barriers and enhance competitiveness.

“Because that is under our control. That is a path of no regret, and I would say the urgency and the salience of doing it now, it is so much more obvious,” Balakrishnan told reporters. The transcript of his remarks was shared by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

He highlighted that the meetings in Kuala Lumpur focused on boosting ASEAN’s resilience through deeper internal integration and stronger partnerships. “In a way, you can think of this as an attempt to increase resilience by increasing the stability of ASEAN’s economic ties across the world,” he added.

Balakrishnan noted the strong participation of external partners as a testament to ASEAN’s influence. He also pointed to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link as potential blueprints for cross-border collaboration. “From an ASEAN perspective, this (JS-SEZ) also may have relevant lessons for how to do cross-border collaboration that provides competitive advantage by pooling complementary strengths,” he said.

On the Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, Balakrishnan stressed the importance of discreet diplomacy. “I am not in a position to reveal the sensitive nature of the discussions which went on here, but I would make this point. It calls for quiet, discreet, constructive, effective diplomacy,” he said.

The dispute, which led to a fatal exchange of gunfire in May, remains a sensitive issue. Balakrishnan expressed hope for an amicable resolution, acknowledging the tragic loss of life. - Bernama