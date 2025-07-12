Malaysia strengthens global trade ties with key partners - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is reinforcing its economic partnerships with strategic global players, including Australia, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Palestine, as part of its commitment to fostering inclusive and resilient growth. Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted recent high-level discussions aimed at expanding trade agreements and exploring new opportunities in key sectors.

The talks included a review of existing free trade agreements such as the Malaysia-Australia Free Trade Agreement (MAFTA) and the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA). Additionally, efforts are underway to broaden the Malaysia-Turkiye Free Trade Agreement (MTFTA) to include services and investment sectors.

Tengku Zafrul also emphasised Malaysia’s continued support for the Palestinian economy, aligning with broader diplomatic and economic objectives. He encouraged active participation from these nations in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025, the world’s largest halal trade event.

The minister pointed to emerging sectors like renewable energy, the digital economy, and high-tech industries as areas for deeper collaboration. “Our aim is clear -- to drive economic growth that is inclusive, resilient, and brings shared prosperity,“ he stated in a post on X. - Bernama