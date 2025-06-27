Malaysian e-sports athletes face bootcamps for SEA Games 2025 selection

KUALA LUMPUR: E-sports athletes aiming to represent Malaysia at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand will need to prove their dedication through a series of rigorous bootcamps. The Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) has outlined a structured selection process to ensure only the most committed players make the final squad.

MESF president Muhammad Naim Al-Amin stated that the bootcamps, running from September to November, will include intensive training, match simulations, gameplay analysis, and mental conditioning. “Performance alone won’t guarantee selection. Athletes must attend multiple bootcamps where we evaluate their consistency and commitment,“ he explained.

The federation has also confirmed that eFootball Mobile will not be part of the 2025 SEA Games lineup. Instead, Thailand has approved four titles: Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Arena of Valor, FC Online, and Free Fire. Malaysia will compete in all four categories, with preliminary player lists already in place.

At the last SEA Games in Cambodia, Malaysia secured two silver and two bronze medals in e-sports. The country’s only gold in the discipline came in 2019 through Dr Yew Weng Kean.