M’sian finds sausages covered in mould sold at Tapah R&R (Northbound)

A Malaysian woman was left disgusted after discovering sausages covered in mould being sold at a popular rest stop eatery along the North-South Expressway.

In a now-viral post on Threads, user @_amirazaini urged motorists to be cautious when stopping at the Tapah R&R heading north, after she spotted several ready-to-eat sausages served in plastic cups with visible signs of spoilage.

“Be careful if you stop to eat at Tapah R&R heading north. The sausages were mouldy!

“When I asked the staff when they were prepared, they said ‘yesterday’. But there’s no way this is from yesterday — the mould is really bad. It must’ve been there for a while. What if someone eats this without realising?” she wrote.

A close-up photo attached to the post shows sausages with white, fuzzy mould growing on the surface — a clear sign they were no longer safe for consumption.

The post quickly triggered an outpouring of concern from shocked netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences and frustrations over food safety standards at highway rest stops.

“Ahh no! I always stop at Tapah R&R when heading back to Kedah. I usually buy sausages and nuggets too. Which stall is this?” asked user @aimieyazizan_2702.

Others reminded travellers to inspect food before purchasing: “These days, you really have to check carefully before buying anything. Look closely — don’t just grab and go,” @_amirazaini added in a follow-up.

Some questioned whether the issue had been reported to authorities or management. “Has anyone informed the stall or R&R management about this?” asked @hawari_empire.

Meanwhile, others shared personal horror stories. “I remember when my sister once bought a sausage bun at an R&R. She ate it in the car in the dark. I asked why her mouth looked black, and she said, ‘Eh, why is this bitter?’ We turned on the light — and the mould was so thick it looked like broccoli. She got food poisoning for a week, vomiting non-stop,” recalled user @arianahssn.