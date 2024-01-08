PCOM Mourns Haniyeh’s passing, 200 present to offer condolences

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a sombre atmosphere at the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM) here tonight as people gathered to mourn the loss of Hamas leader and political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in a small ceremony.

Around 200 individuals were present to offer their condolences, including Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Iranian Ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi.

In his remark, PCOM chairman Bader Syam thanked everyone who attended the ceremony.

“Your presence here means a lot to the legacy left behind by Haniyeh and the continued fight against the Israeli forces,” he said.

Earlier, the Hamas movement had announced that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to Anadolu Agency reports.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

Iranian television also reported Haniyeh’s death, stating that an investigation into the murder is underway and results will be announced soon. However, no immediate announcement was made by Israel regarding the incident.