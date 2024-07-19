PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the launch of the 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50% on traffic summonses.

According to Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia’s Facebook post, the discount is only available on July 21 (Sunday) and will take place at the Cyber Event Hall, Cyberjaya, Selangor, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Traffic summonses must be paid on-site at Cyber Event Hall, as per the poster.

On the day of the event, the Madani Agro Combo Sale by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) along with the Rahmah Madani Ehsan Sale will take place. Products that the public can look forward to purchasing include chicken, fish, meat, eggs, cooking oil in 5kg bottles, and rice in 5kg packs.

The 2024 National Month launch will also feature various other events, aiming to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among the public

The event is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.