PDRM probing forced labour by GISBH, 24 remanded including top management

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have launched an investigation into allegations of forced labour practices by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) towards its employees.

This comes as 24 individuals, including from the top management and a spouse of a high ranking official, have been remanded for five more days starting yesterday to assist in the investigation following reports lodged by former employees of the group.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that all the individuals are being remanded until this Friday (Oct 4) to assist in investigations under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) (Amendment) Act 2022.

On Sept 25, PDRM announced that 10 police reports were received nationwide from former members of the group, alleging exploitation while working for the company and non-receipt of wages.

The cases involve victims aged between 14 and their twenties, with incidents taking place in Miri, Sarawak; Rawang, Selangor; and Alor Setar, Kedah between 2013 and this year.

These reports were lodged after Razarudin urged former victims of the group to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Previously, all the individuals concerned were remanded for seven days by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court, followed by a four-day extension under Section 32(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Amendment) Act 2022.

In a related development, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed that 80 investigation papers have been opened following the detention of 359 GISBH followers nationwide.

He added that a total of 1,226 officers and personnel from PDRM, the Ministry of Health, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the National Registration Department are involved in the investigations and actions concerning the cases.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed confidence in PDRM’s ability to resolve the investigations related to GISBH cases.

The cases involving GISBH have also drawn the attention of other authorities. The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has conducted over 60 audit checks on GISBH, its companies, and related individuals for previous tax assessment years.

LHDN confirmed that all audits have resulted in tax penalties and compounds, which have since been paid.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud confirmed that no students or staff from higher learning institutions (IPT) have been involved with GISBH.

However, he said the government is monitoring the situation at all IPTs and will take immediate action if any GISBH-related activities involving students or staff are detected.

PDRM launched Op Global earlier this month, raiding charitable homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH, which were suspected of being involved in child exploitation and religious exploitation activities.

During the operation, 572 victims were rescued, and 359 GISBH followers, including top management personnel, were arrested.