PDRM’s MVF-5 Dok-ing makes its first appearance at National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: The MVF-5 Dok-ing heavy-duty robotic system was among the newest assets showcased by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the 2024 National Day parade in Dataran Putrajaya.

DSP Mohd Firdaus Ramli, head of the Communications and Media Monitoring Unit of the Secretariat of the Inspector-General of Police (Corporate Communications), said that the asset’s debut was a highlight of this year’s police contingent parade.

“This state-of-the-art PDRM asset is designed for a variety of emergency response missions, aiding first responders in high-risk and life-threatening situations,” he explained.

“In addition to its role in bomb disposal, this robotic vehicle is also equipped for firefighting and the cleanup of hazardous chemicals. It is capable of overcoming fire obstacles and extreme conditions,” he added.

He also mentioned that the asset has not yet been deployed in the field, as it is reserved for situations involving significant threats.

“This latest asset enhances PDRM’s existing resources, further strengthening our service delivery in preventing threats,” he said.

This year’s PDRM contingent parade was led by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain. Last year, the police contingent featured 30 horses from the Cavalry Unit.

Mohd Firdaus added that the PDRM contingent this year included 981 officers and personnel, 49 animal assets (horses and dogs of German Shepherd and Labrador breeds), and 46 vehicle assets.

“The vehicle assets comprise BWM RT 1250cc motorcycles, Kawasaki GTR 1400 motorcycles, Yamaha FJR 1300P patrol bikes, patrol cars, four-wheel drive vehicles, as well as two Scania-type Water Canon units and a Scania-type government vehicle,” he said.

“In addition, a PDRM air asset, the AW139 helicopter, participated in a fly-past, performing a combined air show formation with other agencies,” he added.