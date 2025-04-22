JAKARTA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday led the Malaysia-Indonesia Halal Industry Collaboration Roundtable, a strategic platform underscoring both nations’ shared commitment to regional cooperation and inclusive growth within the global halal economy.

The discussions focused on tackling trade-related challenges, exploring investment opportunities, and promoting joint ventures between Malaysian and Indonesian businesses.

The roundtable also aimed to strengthen ASEAN-wide halal cooperation, positioning the region to tap into the projected US$5 trillion (US$1=RM4.383) global halal market by 2030.

“The session emphasised actionable strategies to sustain and grow bilateral trade flows while capitalising on each country’s comparative advantages,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that both nations will drive inclusive growth and create complementary value for the respective halal economies by aligning Malaysia’s Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 (HIMP 2030) and Indonesia’s halal economy roadmap.

The roundtable, organised by the Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC), an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), continues its mission to strengthen Malaysia’s footprint in the halal industry.

The roundtable also emphasised Malaysia’s globally recognised halal ecosystem and its crucial role as ASEAN chair in 2025, while bringing together key stakeholders from Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Malaysia is advancing a cooperative halal agenda that balances economic opportunity with values-based trade, showing the region’s growing influence in shaping the global halal landscape,” said the deputy minister.

Ahmad Zahid pointed out that Malaysia and Indonesia share a long-standing partnership in the halal sector, steered by mutual objectives to complement standards and enhance trade flows.

In June 2023, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and Indonesia’s Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Produk Halal (BPJPH) signed a cooperation agreement on mutual recognition of halal certificates.

The agreement has streamlined market access by eliminating redundant certification processes, simplifying cross-border trade for certified products in both countries.

Trade figures underscore the significance of Malaysia-Indonesia economic ties in the halal industry, with Malaysia exporting RM7.77 billion worth of halal-certified products to Indonesia between 2021 and 2023.

The roundtable meeting featured participation from prominent entities, including JAKIM, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), BPJPH, Komite Nasional Ekonomi dan Keuangan Syariah (KNEKS), and Kamar Dagang dan Industri Indonesia (KADIN).