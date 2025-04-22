Blood in Zayn Rayyan’s room matches victim, court told

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here was told today that traces of blood found in a room at the home where the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin lived belonged to the autistic child.

ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail, 38, who was previously a senior criminal investigation officer at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD), said the finding was based on a chemical report from a sternum bone specimen, which matched the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the deceased.

“This chemical report was issued by chemist Nor Aidora Saedon and matched the DNA profile obtained from the bone specimen labelled Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin,” Mohd Hafizee said when asked by Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh about the identity of the person whose blood was found in the room.

Mohd Hafizee, who is currently an Operations Intelligence Officer with the Criminal Investigation Department at the Klang South IPD, said the blood in the bathroom belonged to the first accused, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, while the blood in the room belonged to the deceased (Zayn Rayyan).

The 28th prosecution witness said this while resuming his testimony on the 18th day of the trial against Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan, who are facing neglect charges.

Yesterday, Mohd Hafizee had told the court that blood stains were found in the room and bathroom of Zayn Rayyan’s house when the forensic team carried out a luminol test to detect blood traces at the child’s home in Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai.

However, the witness had not disclosed to the court whose blood was found in the room.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin about soil samples sent to the Chemistry Department, Mohd Hafizee said the results came back negative as the soil originated from different sources.

Yesterday, he testified that he had instructed the forensic team to collect soil samples near where the body was found for analysis after noticing a pair of black shoes with mud stains next to a refrigerator in a room in front of the kitchen.

When asked by Raja Zaizul Faridah whether further investigation was conducted on the deceased’s babysitter, Auni (Auni Afiqah Abas), Mohd Hafizee replied, “Based on Auni’s testimony as the 17th prosecution witness, she said she heard a voice that sounded like Zayn Rayyan trying to break free, but I found that she failed to identify the voice as belonging to the deceased.”

According to Mohd Hafizee, the second accused, Ismanira, would send Zayn Rayyan and his younger sibling to Auni’s house every day.

Responding to a question from Raja Zaizul Faridah on why the deceased’s name on his birth certificate was registered as Zayn Rayyan bin Abdul Matin and not with Zaim Ikhwan Zahari as the father, the witness said, “My investigation found that Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira were married in Narathiwat, Thailand around June 2016 and delayed registering the marriage in Malaysia. As a result, the deceased’s patronymic was based on one of the 99 names of Allah.”

Ismanira and Zaim Ikhwan, both aged 30, are charged with neglecting Zayn Rayyan in a manner likely to cause physical injury to the victim around Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai up to a nearby river between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both upon conviction.

On Dec 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home after he was reported missing the day before.

The trial continues tomorrow.