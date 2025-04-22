KANGAR: Security has been tightened at all Perlis health facilities, including clinics and hospitals, to prevent impersonation of healthcare personnel.

State Health director Dr Ghazali Chik said health facilities in Perlis comprise 13 health and 27 rural clinics, as well as Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) here.

Speaking to reporters after the opening of the State Legislative Assembly by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, he emphasised the importance of closely monitoring any suspicious activity.

Last night, Bernama reported that the Perlis Health Department confirmed that a 22-year-old man impersonated an assistant medical officer (PPP) at the HTF compound on April 8, with the incident going viral on TikTok on April 20.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed that a report on the incident was received on April 9 and the case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

Elaborating, Dr Ghazali said the impersonator was detected early within the HTF compound and, as such, the man did not enter the hospital premises or meet with any patients.

“To my knowledge, this is the first case (involving impersonation). Our records do not indicate any similar cases in the past at the HTF or within our clinic network,“ he said.

In a separate matter, Dr Ghazali confirmed that a Form Three student is in stable condition and receiving treatment at HTF after experiencing seizures believed to have been triggered by vaping.

“I have not yet received the full report. The student remains in the ward and is stable,“ he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that an incident occurred at 9.35 am when a student and two friends allegedly left their classroom without permission during an English language test.

Perlis Education director Rose Aza Che Arifin said a teacher on duty noticed the unconscious student being carried back into the classroom by two friends. The student was foaming at the mouth and was immediately rushed to HTF.