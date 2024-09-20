Penang awards RM553,200 in incentives to SUKMA medal winners

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has awarded a total of RM553,200 in incentives to athletes who contributed to the medal tally, along with coaches, managers and sports associations involved in the recent 24th Malaysia Games (SUKMA) held in Sarawak last month.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the incentives, provided through the Sports Excellence Incentive Scheme (SKIMAS), are a recognition and appreciation of the outstanding achievements of the Penang contingent, which exceeded its target by securing 41 gold, 45 silver and 53 bronze medals.

He noted that the reward for gold medal winners had been increased from RM4,000 to RM6,000, while the amounts for silver and bronze medal contributors remained at RM2,500 and RM1,500, respectively.

“This incentive is hoped to motivate and inspire all athletes to continue striving in their sporting pursuits. The state government remains committed to supporting the development of sports in the region and encouraging them to achieve even greater success.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the parents, coaches, sports associations and the Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP) for their hard work in helping us reach our targets. This success would not have been possible without their support and guidance,” he said at the Incentive Presentation Ceremony for SUKMA XXI Sarawak 2024 held here tonight.

The judo team was the largest recipient of incentives, receiving a total of RM59,050 after securing six gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Meanwhile, MSNPP director, Harry Chai Heng Hua, said that Penang’s participation in SUKMA Sarawak was the best among the 20 series held since its inception 38 years ago. He noted that the highest gold medal tally recorded by the Penang contingent prior to this was only 38, achieved during the SUKMA in Negeri Sembilan in 2004 and Kedah in 2006.

“In this edition, we not only collected 41 gold medals, exceeding our target of 40, but three of our athletes also broke SUKMA records: Tong Yu Jin in the men’s 50m freestyle swimming, Wilson Quaik in the men’s decathlon and Melissa Chong in the women’s heptathlon.

“Penang also emerged as the overall champion in four sports: judo (six gold), boxing (five gold), chess (five gold), and artistic gymnastics (four gold), along with the men’s sepak takraw team contributing a gold medal after last winning it 24 years ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen and Chef de Mission of the Penang contingent expressed pride in the achievements of the entire contingent and hoped that it would serve as an inspiration for the younger generation to strive for success in sports.

“To all medal winners and athletes, continue your efforts and enthusiasm, and may this success be a stepping stone to even greater achievements in the future,” he said.