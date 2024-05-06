Penang gov’t provides free water for first 10,000 litres, extends RM20 rebate

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has decided to grant free water for the first 10,000 litres in every bill for six months and to extend a RM20 rebate for large households.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state executive council at its meeting today directed the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to implement these rebates beginning July 1.

The ‘’Rebat Mesra Keluarga’’ of RM20 is for households with at least eight people and monthly income of up to RM5,000, an increase from the previous RM2,250 threshold.

“With this rebate, all domestic water users will enjoy a rebate of RM6.20 on each bill. For example, users in the first band only need to pay RM6.20 (RM12.40 minus RM6.20) for two months.

“For users in the second band who are billed RM30, they only need to pay RM23.80 for two months,“ he said in a statement.

He said the state government acknowledges the concerns regarding the new domestic water tariff rates implemented in line with the tariff adjustment by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) effective since February this year.

He said although Penang still enjoys the second-lowest tariff in the country with the new rates, many have complained about the sharp increase compared to the previous rates that were not adjusted for 31 years for the first band (20 cubic metres) and nine years for the other bands.

Therefore, he said the state government hopes that the provision of 10,000 litres of free water and the RM20 rebate for large households will help alleviate the people’s burden.

Many consumers in Penang were shocked by the increase in water bills, with most rising between 100 per cent and 150 per cent since the adjustment of domestic water tariffs last February.