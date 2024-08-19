Penang keen to tap tourism potential of Greater Bay Area

GEORGE TOWN: There is great tourism potential in the China Greater Bay Area, said Penang Tourism and Creative Economy executive councillor Wong Hon Wai.

He said Penang should explore and expand its market share due to the large population of 86 million in the Greater Bay Area.

“Hong Kong alone has a population of 7.5 million. We welcome more tourists, business professionals and students from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to Penang, a unique city that blends East and West, tradition and modernity,” said Wong, adding that the Greater Bay Area encompassing Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau share deep linguistic and cultural ties with Penang.

“The populace here is proficient in multiple languages and dialects, which would ease communication.

“Those who love cultural heritage, natural ecology and Southeast Asian cuisine will find a variety of experiences in Penang.”

Wong said Penang is home to the Unesco World Heritage Site of George Town and the Unesco Biosphere Reserve of Penang Hill, along with its Botanical Gardens and Teluk Bahang.

“With the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Penang by HK Express Airways, the increased frequency of flights will make it more convenient for Hong Kong tourists to visit Penang.”

HK Express Airways officially launched its ticket sales for its direct flights between Hong Kong and Penang on Aug 14.

Wong said the daily flights would depart from Hong Kong International Airport at 8.10pm on Nov 21 and arrive at the Penang International Airport at 12.10am local time.

The return flight from Penang to Hong Kong will depart at 12.45am local time and arrive in Hong Kong at 4.40am.

“This daily direct flight will further enhance Penang accessibility and connectivity with Hong Kong, providing more opportunities for tourism and economic collaboration between the two cities.”

Wong also said there are currently two direct flight options between Hong Kong and Penang.

“Cathay Pacific offers a daily service with seven weekly flights, and AirAsia operates three weekly flights.

“Apart from the Hong Kong-Penang direct flight route, Penang also has direct flights from Guangzhou operated by China Southern Airlines and from Shenzhen by Shenzhen Airlines,” he said.

With the latest addition of HK Express Airways, Penang has 32 international direct flight routes operated by several airlines, connecting 17 international cities that include Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Medan, Jakarta, Surabaya, Banda Aceh, Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as chartered flights from Haikou and Chongqing.

“I believe Penang will attract more visitors from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area,” Wong said, adding that it would further enhance Penang’s reputation in China and solidify its position as a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists.

He said he would continue to strengthen cooperation with airlines, continuously optimising the flight network to provide tourists with more convenient and comfortable travel experiences.

The number of international tourists arriving in Penang by air was 913,126 in the first half of 2024.

“This is a marked increase of 25.78% compared with 725,956 during the same period in 2023.

“The number of Chinese tourists flying directly to Penang also surged by 244.21%, or 44,847 visitors in the first half of 2024 compared with 13,029 in the first half of 2023.”

He said some tourists enter Penang via connecting flights through Kuala Lumpur or by land and said the actual number of tourists visiting Penang could far exceed official figures.

“With the new direct flight route launched by HK Express Airways, we look forward to welcoming even more international tourists, further boosting Penang’s tourism and economic development.”